NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Matthew DelMauro, MD, board-certified plastic surgeon, is reporting a noticeable increase in patients seeking plastic surgery after significant weight loss associated with GLP-1 medications. While these medications have helped many individuals achieve dramatic weight reduction, Dr. DelMauro notes that rapid or substantial weight loss often leaves patients with sagging skin and volume loss that cannot be corrected through diet or exercise alone.“As more patients experience major weight changes with GLP-1 therapies, we’re seeing a parallel rise in demand for body-contouring and restorative procedures,” said Dr. DelMauro. “Loose skin and deflated breasts can impact both comfort and confidence, and plastic surgery is often the final step in helping patients fully enjoy their transformation.” According to Dr. DelMauro, the most commonly requested procedures following GLP-1–related weight loss include:
- Tummy tuck (abdominoplasty) to remove excess abdominal skin and tighten the core
- Body lift procedures to address loose skin around the waist, hips, and lower back
- Arm lifts (brachioplasty) and thigh lifts to correct skin laxity in the extremities
- Breast lifts and breast augmentation to restore shape and volume after breast deflation
- Facelift and neck lift procedures to address facial sagging caused by rapid fat loss
