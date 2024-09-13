Max House – Phase 2 Achieves 100% Occupancy in Less than a year of its Completion

Max Estates Limited, a leading real estate developer in Delhi NCR, is proud to announce that Max House Phase 2, its premier commercial offering located in the heart of New Delhi, has achieved an impressive milestone of lease commitment for 100% of its space in less than a year of receiving its Occupancy Certificate. Max House Phase II has onboarded leading domestic and international brands across industries, including Law Firms, IT, Publishing, Media, Manufacturing and Managed office.

Max House

Max House (Phase I and II combined) is a boutique campus featuring two office towers and an amenities hub offering its tenants an ecosystem of F&B amenities, meeting and community building spaces. The total leasable area of the campus is ~2.6 lakh sq.ft., and of that Max House Phase II offers a leasable area of ~1.50 lakh sq. ft. The campus neatly weaves in access to nature, biophilia and art which has a very positive impact on wellbeing of its occupants. The location is well-connected and easily accessible from different parts of Delhi NCR with metro station at a walking distance of ~400 meters. This successful addition to our WorkWell portfolio furthers its commitment to bringing real wellbeing to real estate.

The design vocabulary of Max House extends the narrative set by its Industrial vicinity and adapts it for a modern workforce. It integrates itself with its surroundings, a marked departure from typical commercial developments. Max House is LEED Gold certified for Green Building Strategies and IGBC Gold Rated for Health and Wellness aspects.

Expressing his delight on the achievement, Mr. Rishi Raj, Chief Operating Officer, Max Estates, said, “Max House, with 100% occupancy, sets yet another benchmark uniquely bringing together combination of strategic location, product quality and end user experience anchored on Max Estates’ WorkWell philosophy. We are proud to host a broad spectrum of marquee clients with a good mix in terms of domestic and international companies, cutting across sectors. 100% occupancy at a rental premium of 50 – 60% is not only a reflection of strong return to office phenomena, but also accelerating trend of flight to quality and market’s appetite to pay premium for experiences enabling holistic wellbeing.”

About Max Estates Limited

Established in 2016, Max Estates Limited is the real estate arm of the Max Group. With the purpose of ‘Enhancing Quality of Life through spaces it creates’, it has chosen to create premium commercial and residential spaces in Delhi NCR. The company has developed a very well diversified portfolio of real estate across the two asset classes in Delhi NCR and in this pursuit has partnered with New York Life Insurance Company (NYL) particularly for commercial office platform.

Its marquee projects include a one-of-its-kind commercial office space Max Towers, on the edge of South Delhi that opened its doors in 2019, Max House – a re-development of office campus, Max Square, located on a primary office vector – Noida Expressway and, 222 Rajpur, a luxury residential villa community on Rajpur Road, Dehradun.

It has two under construction commercial office projects – Max Square Two, adjacent to Max Square and a project located on main Golf Course Extension Road marking its entry in commercial office segment in Gurugram. On the residential front, the company has successfully launched and sold its first project in Delhi NCR in CY 2023, Estate 128, which is being developed in Noida and its second project, Estate 360, was launched in second half of CY 2024 in Gurugram. Max Estates also has a real estate services & management company – Max Asset Services. Max Estates Limited is listed on NSE and BSE.