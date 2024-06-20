Max Life partners with Star Sports to Serve as the Official Insurance Partner on the Cricket Live Show During the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. (“Max Life” / “Company“) today announced its association with Star Sports, the Official Broadcaster for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in India. As part of the collaboration, Max Life will serve as the Insurance Partner on the Cricket Live show during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 from June 2nd to June 29th, 2024.

This association with one of India’s most influential cricket show will place Max Life as “Bharose ka Insurance Partner” across multiple promo tags, ad spots and in-show integrations with visibility across the whole tournament.

This partnership reinforces Max Lifes long-standing commitment to Cricket, one of Indias most watched and beloved sport. By associating with Cricket Live, Max Life aims to connect with passionate cricket fans across the nation during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This association is a powerful reflection of the shared values between Cricket and Max Life. Cricket thrives on teamwork and the unwavering trust between players on the field – values that resonate deeply with Max Lifes approach to building long-term relationships with its policyholders.

Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance said, “We are thrilled to partner with Star Sports as an associate sponsor of CricLive during the ICC T20 World Cup. This marquee tournament is an international event that unites cricket fans across the globe. This association is a strategic decision that allows us to not only connect with millions of passionate fans globally but also to further solidify the concept of Bharosa (Trust) that is at the core of Max Lifes brand identity. Cricket thrives on trust and teamwork, mirroring the very foundation upon which we build our relationships with our policyholders. We look forward to an exciting tournament and to engaging with cricket fans throughout the ICC T20 World Cup.”

Max Lifes association with cricket is well-established and the company is proud to have Indias Mens Cricket Team Captain, Rohit Sharma, and his wife Ritika Sajdeh, as its brand ambassadors. In the past also, Max Life has had successful associations with major cricketing events, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and various editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) – both Mens and Womens editions.

About Max Life Insurance

Max Life is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited (“MFSL“) and Axis Bank Limited. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per the annual audited financials for FY2023-24, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 29,529 Cr.

For more information, please visit the company website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com.