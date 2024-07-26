Max Life Plants 25,000 Trees at BSF Camp, Sohna Road, Gurugram

Max Life Insurance (Max Life/ Company) has planted 25,000 trees at the BSF Camp, Bhondsi, Sohna Road, Gurugram. The plantation drive spans 8 acres at the BSF Camp using the innovative Miyawaki technique, where two to four different types of indigenous trees are planted within every square meter to enhance regional biodiversity.

Prashant Tripathy, CEO & MD, Max Life with Kanwar Sanjay Singh, Forest and Sports Minister, Haryana Government

The plantation drive is a key component of Max Life’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Pehal initiative, a comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program targeting critical areas to improve the society. The plantation drive aims to create a significant positive impact by engaging employees in diverse volunteering activities. As part of the activity, more than 50 Max Life employees volunteered to support the plantation drive, and also adopted the trees for future upkeep. The event was attended by Shri Subhash Yadav, IFS, DFO; and Shri Bajrang Lal Jat, Assistant Commandant, 95th Battalion, Border Security Force; along with Max Life leadership including Prashant Tripathy, CEO & Managing Director; Shailesh Singh, Senior Director & Chief People Officer; Amrit Singh, Director and Chief Financial Officer; Anurag Chauhan, General Counsel & Company Secretary, Head of ESG; and Sachin Saxena, Director and Chief Risk Officer.

Shailesh Singh, Senior Director & Chief People Officer, Max Life, said, “This tree plantation drive at the BSF Camp represents our commitment to environmental sustainability and community development. Through the initiative, we not only aim to reduce our society’s carbon footprint and help create better breathable air, but we also hope to foster a volunteering culture among our employees and collectively contribute to our society.”

Kanwar Sanjay Singh, Forest and Sports Minister, Haryana Government, was part of the drive and commented, “The 25,000 tree plantation initiative by Max Life is commendable and is essential for our collective efforts to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability. This initiative is a step forward in our environmental conservation efforts to build sustainable green spaces for the well-being of our society.”

Initiative Highlights

Collaboration: The plantation will cover 8 acres at the BSF Camp, Bhondsi, with BSF leading the plantation efforts and Max Life assisting in the upkeep as needed.

Miyawaki Technique: This technique involves planting two to four different types of indigenous trees within every square meter, promoting faster growth and higher biodiversity.

Impact on environment: Once mature after 12 months, these trees will absorb approximately 52.32 kg of CO2 per square meter, as per an International Journal of Research in Engineering and Science report, that significantly contributes to carbon reduction efforts.

