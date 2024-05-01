Home

Maximum Temperature Drops In Delhi; IMD Warns Of 5 To 8 Heatwave Days For THESE States In May

The weather agency had said In early April, that India would reel under extreme heat from April to June.

IMD Prediction: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday dropped to 33.7 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal adding that on Tuesday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and Head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, had earlier told news agency PTI, “On Wednesday, the maximum temperature will drop to 35 degrees Celsius due to strong surface winds” and after May 2, the temperature will start rising again in the city.

The Met Department has forecast mainly clear skies for Thursday with strong surface winds at speeds of 35 to 45 kmph during the day.

On Thursday, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle at 21 and 37 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather office said.

The IMD said that the average minimum temperature in April for East and Northeast India reached a record high of 22 degrees C, the highest since 1901. It is attributed to below-average thunderstorm frequency, resulting in warmer temperatures in these regions.

Above-normal maximum temperatures are expected in May over most parts of the country except parts of northeast, northwest, and central India, said the IMD adding that south Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Gujarat are likely to experience 5 to 8 additional heat wave days in the month of May.

In early April, the weather agency had said that India would reel under extreme heat from April to June and the central and western peninsular regions are likely to be worst affected.

