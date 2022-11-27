Maya Yoshida-led Team Start Favourites

live

LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Japan vs Costa Rica, Group F Updates: Check commentary here.

Japan was the underdog against four-time champion Germany, but it will be a strong favorite in its next Group E match against Costa Rica, where a victory could move Japan into the knockout stage with a game to spare. A loss by Costa Rica on Sunday would eliminate it from advancing. Costa Rica faces Germany in its final match and Japan goes against Spain.

Squads:

Japan: Eiji Kawashima Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Shogo Taniguchi, Yuto Nagatomo, Miki Yamane, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai, Hiroki Ito, Ko Itakura, Gaku Shibasaki, Takumi Minamino, Takefusa Kubo, Hidemasa Morita, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Ao Tanaka, Kaoru Mitoma, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Yuki Soma Ayase Ueda, Takuma Asano, Daizen Maeda, Shuto Machino

Costa Rica: Patrick Sequeira, Esteban Alvarado, Keylor Navas, Juan Pablo Vargas, Kendall Waston, Oscar Duarte, Daniel Chacon, Keysher Fuller, Carlos Martinez, Bryan Oviedo, Ronald Matarrita, Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Youstin Salas, Roan Wilson, Gerson Torres, Douglas Lopez, Jewison Bennette, Alvaro Zamora, Anthony Hernandez, Brandon Aguilera, Bryan Ruiz, Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras, Johan Venegas.

