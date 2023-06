Mbappe named best French player for fourth time in row

Kylian Mbappe was named Ligue 1 player of the season for the fourth time in a row on Sunday after helping Paris Saint-Germain win a record 11th French title.

The France forward who has scored 28 goals in the league this term, is the only player to win the award four times.

“I want to thank the players, the staff, all the people working in the shadows,” 24-year-old Mbappe said after receiving the award.

“It’s a pleasure, I always wanted to win, to write my name into the league’s history. But even with all the ambition I have I didn’t expect to win so quickly.”

Mbappe has a contract with PSG until 2024 with an option to extend it by a further year.

“I’m happy and I’ll be here next season,” Mbappe said, not giving a clue on whether he would stay at the club until 2025.

He is the first four-time winner of a prize first awarded in 1994, surpassing Zlatan Ibrahimovic who won the accolade on three occasions with PSG.

Franck Haise of Lens was named coach of the season after leading the club to second place and a return to Champions League football for the first time in two decades.

Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba was named best goalkeeper, Nuno Mendes of Paris Saint-Germain got the best young player award.

He was one of four PSG players in the team of the season alongside Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Achraf Hakimi.

