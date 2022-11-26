Saturday, November 26, 2022
Mbappe Scores Brace, Les Blues Win 2-1

FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Denmark: France become the first team to qualify for the round of 16 as they beat the Champions Curse with a 2-1 victory over Denmark.

Highlights France vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Group D: Mbappe Scores Brace, Les Blues Win 2-1.

AS IT HAPPENED | France vs Denmark, France vs Denmark FIFA World Cup, France vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022: France become the first team to qualify for the round of 16 as they beat the Champions Curse with a 2-1 victory over Denmark. Kylian Mbappe was the hero for Les Blues with a brace.

FIFA WORLD CUP SQUADS

France: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani.

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Oliver Christensen, Frederik Ronnow, Alexander Bah, Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Jens Stryger Larsen, Victor Nelsson, Daniel Wass, Thomas Delaney, Mathias Jensen, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov, Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jesper Lindstrom, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Skov Olsen, Jonas Wind.




  • 11:29 PM IST


    LIVE FRA vs DEN, FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL-TIME!!! France qualify for the Round of 16 knock-out stage of the competition! FT: FRA 2-1 DEN (Mbappe-2, Christensen)



  • 11:15 PM IST


    LIVE FRA vs DEN, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAAL!!! Mbappe does it again! France regain their lead! It’s his third goal of the tournament. FRA 2-1 DEN (86th Min)



  • 11:02 PM IST


    LIVE FRA vs DEN, FIFA World Cup 2022: Almost another goal for Denmark!! Brilliant save from Hugo LLloris to keep it out from harm’s way. FRA 1-1 DEN (73rd Min)



  • 10:57 PM IST


    LIVE FRA vs DEN, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAAL!!! Denmark have equalised!! Andreas Christensen have brought the game back into level terms. GAME ON! FRA 1-1 DEN (67th Min)



  • 10:50 PM IST


    LIVE FRA vs DEN, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAAL!!! France have the lead and it’s Kylian Mbappe for the defending champions. FRA 1-0 DEN (60th Min)



  • 10:35 PM IST


    LIVE FRA vs DEN, FIFA World Cup 2022: We are back for the second-half! France get us underway. FRA 0-0 DEN (45th Min)



  • 10:20 PM IST


    LIVE FRA vs DEN, FIFA World Cup 2022: That’s it! We break for half-time! France had the better chances to go ahead but their finishing was not upto the mark. Danes also had their chances, but didn’t get any clear cut opportunities to trouble Hugo Lloris. HT: FRA 0-0 DEN



  • 10:14 PM IST


    LIVE FRA vs DEN, FIFA World Cup 2022: 40 minutes into the clock, France had the better chances so far in the game but they are not quite getting the finishing touch, they would’ve hoped for. Danes drop down to defend. FRA 0-0 DEN (42nd Min)



  • 9:52 PM IST


    LIVE FRA vs DEN, FIFA World Cup 2022: CHANCE FOR FRANCE!!! and parried away expertly by Kasper Schmeichel!! Dembele swings in a juicy ball and Rabiot with the header almost found the back of the net. FRA 0-0 DEN (20th Min)



  • 9:47 PM IST


    LIVE FRA vs DEN, FIFA World Cup 2022: Now France are knocking at the door. They are meeting the crosses inside the box, but not getting the perfect connection with their head. They have now get hold of the possession and are trying hard to generate an opening. FRA 0-0 DEN (16th Min)







Published Date: November 26, 2022 11:36 PM IST



Updated Date: November 26, 2022 11:37 PM IST





