Mbappe Scores Brace, Les Blues Win 2-1

FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Denmark: France become the first team to qualify for the round of 16 as they beat the Champions Curse with a 2-1 victory over Denmark.

AS IT HAPPENED | France vs Denmark, France vs Denmark FIFA World Cup, France vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022: France become the first team to qualify for the round of 16 as they beat the Champions Curse with a 2-1 victory over Denmark. Kylian Mbappe was the hero for Les Blues with a brace.

France: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani.

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Oliver Christensen, Frederik Ronnow, Alexander Bah, Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Jens Stryger Larsen, Victor Nelsson, Daniel Wass, Thomas Delaney, Mathias Jensen, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov, Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jesper Lindstrom, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Skov Olsen, Jonas Wind.













