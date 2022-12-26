Meghalaya Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Eligible students can check and download the timetable by visiting the official website of the Board at mbose.in.

Meghalaya Board Datesheet 2023: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the datesheet for the MBOSE Board Class 10th and Class 12th examinations. Eligible students can check and download the timetable by visiting the official website of the Board at mbose.in. The Board will conduct the MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) exams from March 3, 2023, to March 17, 2023. The Board will conduct the HSSLC examination between March 1 to March 28, 2023. Meanwhile, the MBOSE Class 12 practical exams will be conducted between February 10 and February 20, 2023. One can check important dates and other details here.

Meghalaya Board Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: How to Download MBOSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023?

Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) at mbose.in.

Look for the link that says, “Download MBOSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet.”

Your MBOSE Board Exam Date 2023 pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Download and printout the Board exam date sheet for future reference

Meghalaya Board Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Check MBOSE Class 10 Time Table Here

MBOSE SSLC Exam Routine 2023

Examination Dates Name of the Subject March 3, 2023 English March 6, 2023 Science and Technology March 9, 2023 Social Science March 13, 2023 Mathematics March 15, 2023 Health and Physical Education/Computer Science/Vocational Subjects March 17, 2023 Additional English/Indian Languages

Meghalaya Board Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Check MBOSE Class 12 Time Table Here

MBOSE HSSLC Exam Routine 2023

March 1, 2023. English March 2, 2023. MIL, Alternative English March 3, 2023. Sociology, Geology, Computer Technique IV, Poultry Farming IV March 6, 2023. Philosophy, Physics, Accountancy March 7, 2023. Education March 9, 2023. Psychology, Biology, Business Studies March 10, 2023. History, Computer Technique V, Poultry Farming V March 13, 2023. Mathematics March 14, 2023. Political Science March 15, 2023. Computer Science, Informatics Practices March 16, 2023. Elective Languages, Computer Technique VI, Poultry Farming VI March 17, 2023. Geography, Entrepreneurship March 20, 2023. Economics, Chemistry, Entrepreneurship- Vocational March 21, 2023. Home Science March 22, 2023. Vocational Subjects March 23, 2023. Anthropology March 24, 2023. Statistics March 27, 2023. Music – Western March 28, 2023. Physical Education

CHECK MBOSE BOARD EXAM TIMING

As per the official notification, the MBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted in the morning session from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. On the day of the examination, the MBOSE exam halls will be opened at 9:30 AM. The MBOSE 2023 question papers will be distributed to all candidates at 9:45 AM.

List Of Details Mentioned in MBOSE Exam Schedule 2023

Here is a list of details that will be displayed in the MBOSE routine 2023:

Date of exam

Day of exam

Timings of Exam

Name of the Subject

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE).



