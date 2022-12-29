MCC Issues Advisory For Candidates Against Fake Websites, Agents

In the advisory, the MCC also warned candidates to be aware of any fake websites or fake agents and said the candidates should not share the password with anyone created for registration.
New Delhi: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) on Wednesday issued an important advisory for candidates going through undergraduate, postgraduate and super speciality counselling 2022 and said they can check the advisory through the official website- mcc.nic.in.
In the advisory, the MCC said it has allotted seats to the candidates on the basis of merit and choices filled by them through MCC software which can be downloaded only by the successful candidates from the MCC website
“MCC does not allot seats on nomination basis. It is further reiterated that no letters are issued by MCC of DGHS to successful students. Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download Provisional Allotment Letters from MCC website and report at allotted colleges for admission. Hence, candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats,” the MCC said in the advisory.
In the advisory, the MCC also warned candidates to be aware of any fake websites or fake agents and said the candidates should not share the password with anyone created for registration.
The MCC said the candidates also need to perform all activities related to registration on the official website by themselves instead of hiring an agent for the same. In case of any fraudulent website or agent, one needs to immediately report to MCC and lodge an FIR, the MCC said.
Published Date: December 29, 2022 1:22 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Aries Can Find a New Job, Taurus Should Donate Jaggery
[ad_1] Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform. Horoscope Today,...
Ranveer Singh Says Lockdown And Pandemic Has Changed Him Forever I Can Never Be The Same Person Exclusive
[ad_1] In an interview with Zee media company, Ranveer Singh discussed the pandemic's difficult period and how it impacted him....
Lucknow Schools to Remain Shut Today For Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
[ad_1] The official order has been issued by the Lucknow District government on Wednesday. All schools under the UP Basic...
Ahead of FIH World Cup, Hockey India Announces Cash Prize to Further Boost Morale of Indian Team
[ad_1] The Indian men's hockey team are eyeing a historic campaign at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023...
Argentine Tourist Tests Covid Positive After Taj Mahal Visit, Now Untraceable
[ad_1] Tourist from Argentina who visited Taj Mahal in Agra tested positive for COVID-19. He is now untraceable as the...
7 Dead, Several Others Injured In Stampede At Chandrababu Naidu’s Roadshow In Andhra’s Nellore
[ad_1] Breaking: 8 Feared Dead In Stampede At Chandrababu Naidu's Roadshow In Andhra’s Nellore Police said 7 people have lost...
Average Rating