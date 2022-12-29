MCC Issues Advisory For Candidates Against Fake Websites, Agents

In the advisory, the MCC also warned candidates to be aware of any fake websites or fake agents and said the candidates should not share the password with anyone created for registration.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration Begins Nov 2.

New Delhi: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) on Wednesday issued an important advisory for candidates going through undergraduate, postgraduate and super speciality counselling 2022 and said they can check the advisory through the official website- mcc.nic.in.

In the advisory, the MCC said it has allotted seats to the candidates on the basis of merit and choices filled by them through MCC software which can be downloaded only by the successful candidates from the MCC website

“MCC does not allot seats on nomination basis. It is further reiterated that no letters are issued by MCC of DGHS to successful students. Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download Provisional Allotment Letters from MCC website and report at allotted colleges for admission. Hence, candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats,” the MCC said in the advisory.

The MCC said the candidates also need to perform all activities related to registration on the official website by themselves instead of hiring an agent for the same. In case of any fraudulent website or agent, one needs to immediately report to MCC and lodge an FIR, the MCC said.



