MCD Election Result LIVE: BJP Wins Laxmi Nagar

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Alka Raghav has won from Laxmi Nagar and Ritu Goyal has won from the Rohini ward.

BJP National President JP Nadda

Delhi MCD Election: As the counting of the votes is underway for the MCD polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Alka Raghav has won from Laxmi Nagar and Ritu Goyal has won from the Rohini ward. The counting for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commenced at 42 counting centres on Wednesday with 68 observers to oversee the counting in the national capital.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the counting of the votes polled in the Delhi municipal elections. According to news agency PTI, twenty companies of paramilitary personnel and over 10,000 officers of Delhi Police have been deployed at the 42 centres where counting of the votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held.

Tight security arrangements are also being made outside strongrooms where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are stored and the counting centres by the Delhi Police.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES



