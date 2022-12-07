Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeNationalMCD Election Result LIVE: BJP Wins Laxmi Nagar
National

MCD Election Result LIVE: BJP Wins Laxmi Nagar

admin
By admin
0
29


The Bharatiya Janata Party’s  (BJP) Alka Raghav has won from Laxmi Nagar and Ritu Goyal has won from the Rohini ward. 

MCD Election Result: BJP's Alka Raghav Wins Laxmi Nagar Ward, Ritu Goyal Bags Rohini
BJP National President JP Nadda

Delhi MCD Election: As the counting of the votes is underway for the MCD polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s  (BJP) Alka Raghav has won from Laxmi Nagar and Ritu Goyal has won from the Rohini ward. The counting for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commenced at 42 counting centres on Wednesday with 68 observers to oversee the counting in the national capital.

Also Read:

Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the counting of the votes polled in the Delhi municipal elections. According to news agency PTI, twenty companies of paramilitary personnel and over 10,000 officers of Delhi Police have been deployed at the 42 centres where counting of the votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held.

Tight security arrangements are also being made outside strongrooms where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are stored and the counting centres by the Delhi Police.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES




Published Date: December 7, 2022 10:53 AM IST



Updated Date: December 7, 2022 10:53 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Australia To Miss Captain Pat Cummins In 2nd Test Against West Indies; Steve Smith To Lead
Next article
How Much Salary Does Indian Women Cricket Players Get? Watch Video
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
29
Previous article
Australia To Miss Captain Pat Cummins In 2nd Test Against West Indies; Steve Smith To Lead
Next article
How Much Salary Does Indian Women Cricket Players Get? Watch Video
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677