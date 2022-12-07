MCD Election Result LIVE: Vikas Nagar, Vikas Puri, Vinod Nagar, Vishnu Garden, Vishwas Nagar Results Updates | AAP Takes Lead





LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election has started. The Bharatiya Janata Party ruled the MCD for 15 years, between 2007 and 2022 and won all three corporations (North, South and East) even after trifurcation in 2012. The party was battling anti-incumbency as well as a sustained attack by AAP over issues of governance. Voting for the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi election was held on Sunday and votes will be counted today starting 8 am.

According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022.

