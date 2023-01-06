MCD Mayor Poll LIVE Updates Delhi To Get New Mayor Today Newly-Elected Councillors To Take Oath News

National

MCD Mayor Poll LIVE Updates Delhi To Get New Mayor Today Newly-Elected Councillors To Take Oath

MCD Mayor Poll LIVE Updates: Delhi will get its new mayor today after civic polls were held on December 4. BJP councillor Satya Sharma has been named by Delhi LG VK Saxena as pro-tem speaker to preside over the meeting for the election of the mayor.

“The Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi under section 77 of the Act is further pleased to nominate Satya Sharma to preside over the meeting for the election of the Mayor. She will be administered oath/affirmation as per section 32 of the Act, by Santosh Kumar Rai, District Magistrate, New Delhi. The other councillors will be administered oath/affirmation by the Presiding Officer,” said a notification from the L-G Secretariat.





