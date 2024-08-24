Home

News

Nepal Bus Accident: MEA Expresses Condolences Over Indian Nationals’ Deaths, Issues Helpline Numbers

A bus carrying around 43 passengers, mostly Indian tourists, veered off the road into the Marsyangdi River at Ainapahara in Nepal’s Tanahun District on Friday.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of Indian nationals in a road accident in Nepal’s Tanahun district on Friday. The ministry assured that the Indian Embassy in Nepal is providing all possible support. Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal informed that the Indian Embassy has set up emergency helpline numbers for affected families to contact for assistance.

Earlier on Friday, a bus carrying around 43 passengers, mostly Indian tourists, veered off the road into the Marsyangdi River at Ainapahara in Nepal’s Tanahun District.

PM Modi Expresses Grief At Loss of Lives In Nepal Road Accident

PM Modi has also expressed grief at the loss of lives, including of at least 27 Indian pilgrims, in a road accident in Nepal. In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,”Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Tanahun district, Nepal. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Tanahun district, Nepal. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy is providing all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2024

Nepal Road Accident: Helpline Number Issued

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are deeply pained by the tragic death of 27 Indian nationals in a road accident in Tanahun district of Nepal. We convey our deepest condolences. Our Embassy is extending all possible help in the matter. 16 people who were injured in the accident have been airlifted and are presently undergoing treatment in a hospital.”

MEA spokesperson further added, “Embassy has set up emergency helpline numbers for affected families to reach out for assistance. They are in constant touch with local authorities and with affected families and are making arrangement for early transportation of mortal remains to India. Embassy would be giving regular updates on the matter.”

The Embassy has provided the list of helpline numbers, which are also available on WhatsApp: +977-9851107021, +977-9851316807, and +977-9749833292. At present, the death toll in the Nepal road accident has reached 41.











