Thursday, November 10, 2022
Measles Outbreak In Mumbai ! What Is It, Symptoms, Causes And Treatment, All You Need To Know About Measles

Measles which is also known as rubeola or red measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by a virus which causes rashes all over the body. Talking about how it spreads then it spreads through infected mucus and saliva. Watch video for more.

Measles Outbreak In Mumbai: There is an outbreak of measles in at least five localities in and near Govandi since September 2022. One child has reportedly died due to measles along with malnutrition. Seeing the condition, the Centre on Wednesday deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Mumbai, to assess the situation and manage the measles outbreak in the city. For your information, 90 cases of measles and rubella have been reported in Mumbai since January to October, of which 73 to 74 cases are of Measles while remaining are rubella. The measles outbreak has indeed created a panic situation among people. Amid all this issues going on, let us understand what measles is, it’s symptoms, causes and treatment. Watch video.




Published Date: November 10, 2022 7:45 PM IST





