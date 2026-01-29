LOS ANGELES

Jan. 29, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — Today, Medely announced the launch of its workforce orchestration platform, marking a strategic evolution beyond staffing and into workforce operations. Unlike traditional staffing solutions that react after gaps appear, Talent Fusion, Medely’s workforce orchestration platform, takes a proactive approach to healthcare labor. Talent Fusion combines scheduling, credentialing, labor supply, utilization, and performance data to provide leaders with a real-time view of their entire workforce, enabling them to make informed staffing decisions before gaps disrupt care delivery. A 2025 survey of hospital and health system leaders commissioned by Medely revealed widespread reliance on contingent labor, with flexible clinicians representing anywhere from 11% to 50% of clinical staff across organizations. Annual agency spend ranged from under $500,000 to more than $2.5 million, underscoring both the necessity of flexibility and the financial risk of managing it reactively. For years, healthcare staffing has been treated as a sourcing problem. However, as labor models evolve, care delivery becomes more complex, and costs continue to rise, healthcare leaders are facing a significantly greater challenge: orchestrating an increasingly fragmented workforce across internal teams, float pools, flexible clinicians, and external vendors. “Healthcare leaders don’t just need more labor options; they need control,” said Waleed Nasr, CEO of Medely. “They’re managing multiple labor sources across disconnected systems, often reactively. Workforce orchestration is about giving leaders a single place to plan coverage intelligently, prioritize internal teams, deploy flexibility strategically, and control costs without compromising patient care.”Talent Fusion uses forecasting and AI-powered planning to determine how coverage should be fulfilled. Within the platform, optimized internal schedules can be generated in seconds, reviewed by leaders, and published with confidence, while remaining shifts are automatically extended to flexible labor based on predefined rules and preferences. This approach reduces reliance on overtime, last-minute outreach, and high-cost agency escalation, while lowering administrative burden on nurse leaders and staffing teams.Talent Fusion was developed in close partnership with healthcare leaders and informed directly by customer feedback. Survey findings show organizations are prioritizing improved coverage, reduced administrative workload, centralized flexible talent pools, and greater visibility into labor costs over the next 12 months, priorities that are embedded directly into Talent Fusion’s design. With workforce orchestration, Medely is setting a new standard for how healthcare organizations plan coverage, deploy flexibility, and manage labor costs at scale.Medely is redefining healthcare workforce management through workforce orchestration. What began as a marketplace to connect facilities with per-diem clinicians has evolved into a comprehensive workforce operations platform built to support today’s complex labor models. Medely helps healthcare organizations unify internal and flexible staff, optimize vendor relationships, streamline scheduling, and gain control over labor costs. All while protecting care quality. For more information, visit. SOURCE Medely Inc