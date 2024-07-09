MediaTek India Rolls Out ‘MediaTek Connect Program’

MediaTek, the world’s leading fabless semiconductor company powering nearly 2 billion connected devices a year, launched MediaTek Connect Program dedicated to the community of technology and gadget enthusiasts. MediaTek Connect will enable the community to discover and engage with MediaTeks latest innovations. The discussions at the launch event sparked insightful and engaging conversations on how innovative technologies from MediaTek are driving faster adoption of smart ecosystems, smartphones and smart devices in India.

MediaTek Connect Program Launch

The event featured an extensive showcase of the newly launched CMF Phone 1, the first smartphone in India powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. This ultra-efficient 4nm-class chipset offers the industry’s best-in-class power efficiency and next-gen capabilities, ensuring effortless multitasking, transcendent captures, excellent performance and upgraded AI-enhanced computing.

Finbarr Moynihan, Vice President of Corporate Marketing at MediaTek said, “The launch of MediaTek Connect program will give the community an opportunity to get up close with some of our latest innovations. As a MediaTek Connect member, you will enjoy numerous perks, including exclusive access to the latest devices powered by MediaTek, invitations to premium events and experiences, opportunities to learn directly from the global leaders and masterminds behind our cutting-edge innovations, and the chance to network with fellow enthusiasts and participate in exciting activities and contests.”

The Connect program is a platform for MediaTek’s growing tech community, reiterating its commitment to fostering a deeper engagement with the audience. MediaTek’s broad portfolio comprises of MediaTek Dimensity for 5G Smartphones, MediaTek Helio G series for 4G gaming smartphones, MediaTek Pentonic for Smart TV technologies, MediaTek Kompanio for arm-based Chromebooks, MediaTek Filogic for smart Wi-Fi 6/6E & Wi-Fi 7 solutions, MediaTek Genio for Internet of Things, and MediaTek Dimensity Auto for innovative automotive technologies among others.

Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder of Nothing said, “Following Phone (2a)s incredible reception and success, CMF Phone 1 will be a breath of fresh air in a stagnating market segment that has seen more of the same in recent years. It leverages Nothings innovation and strength in design to bring something unique, fun, and functional to the market with its interchangeable design, while doubling down on core product user needs and elevating the experience with Nothing OS. This includes equipping it with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, making it the first device to launch in India with this processor and one of the top-performing smartphones in its segment.“

The event witnessed insightful discussions on the transformative role of technology in everyday life. The fireside chat session was hosted by 91 Mobiles and moderated by Rajiv Makhni. The session covered latest trends and innovations in smartphones and how these innovations help brands come up with innovative technologies.

Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing & Communications, MediaTek said, “This event aligns with MediaTeks commitment to democratizing technology and making innovation accessible to all. Our collaboration with Nothing for the launch of the CMF Phone 1, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300, is designed to deliver cutting-edge technology and enhanced connectivity. This enables consumers to enjoy uninterrupted streaming and an improved gaming experience. MediaTek Connect aims to bring tech community closer to the technology and enable them to make informed buying decisions based on their diverse needs.“

The MediaTek Connect Program was an interactive, informative initiative aimed at empowering Gen-Z to achieve their goals with smarter devices and technologies powered by MediaTek. The event showcased MediaTek’s extensive technology portfolio which is shaping our daily lives by enhancing, enriching, and making us smarter and healthier.

MediaTek and 91mobiles, India’s leading gadget research website, will power the Connect program and provide our community members exclusive access to the latest innovations, invite-only experiences and exciting activities.

For more information, please visit i.mediatek.com.