MediaTek Outlines Roadmap for AI-Powered Chipsets Fuelling Generative AI Technology at IMC 2024

MediaTek, a leading global fabless semiconductor company powering over two billion connected edge devices yearly, reiterated its commitment to affordable and AI-powered chipsets at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. MediaTek is working on providing highly integrated and efficient system-on-chip products to realise the true potential of AI. This involves creating an ecosystem of edge-AI hardware processing paired with comprehensive software tools across its product range, including smartphones, laptops, smart homes, intelligent IoT in businesses, and smart vehicles.

MediaTek at IMC 2024

Mr. Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said, “MediaTek is uniquely positioned to drive and support the adoption of Generative AI applications and technologies. The recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 9400 continues to drive our mission with 80% faster LLM prompt performance and the World’s 1st Agentic AI engine ready for developers that intuitively anticipate users needs and seamlessly adapt to their preferences with minimal human intervention.”

At IMC 2024, MediaTek fostered engaging discussions around the panels, “AI-enhanced processing: The future of Chipsets“, highlighting the AI advancements and chipset innovation along with the transformative potential of Al-powered chipsets. During the other key panel, “Gadgets that shape the future: Insights and innovations“, the discussion from MediaTek explored the rapidly evolving landscape of gadgets, focusing on the business dynamics and adoption trends in four key categories: handsets, wearables, laptops, and AR/VR gaming devices.

Insightful discussions around MediaTek AI chipsets at IMC include:

1. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 combines a second-generation All Big Core design with industry-leading AI, compute, gaming, and photography capabilities. The chipset is optimised to support Gemini Nano and features multimodal capabilities.

2. MediaTek and Google collaborated to bring Generative AI experiences to the Android ecosystem, representing a significant advancement in running complex, on-device AI models.

3. MediaTek Leverages Meta’s Llama 2 to enhance On-Device Generative AI in edge devices and build a complete edge computing ecosystem to accelerate AI application development on smartphones, IoT, vehicles, smart homes, and other edge devices.

MediaTek powers over 2 billion chips in connected devices every year, many of which contain dedicated AI processors, making it one of the world’s leading-edge AI suppliers. With its broad market reach, MediaTek empowers AI technologies in devices at home, in education, in businesses, in mobile devices, and in vehicles.