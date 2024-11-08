Medica Superspeciality Hospital emphasizes the contribution of NGOs in cancer treatment on National Cancer Awareness Day.

Kolkata, By Moumita Bala:- On the occasion of National Cancer Awareness Day, Medica Super Speciality Hospital, one of Kolkata’s leading healthcare service providers, organized a panel discussion. The topic of the discussion was ‘The Role of NGOs in Providing Cancer Treatment Services to Underprivileged People in Society by Private Healthcare Providers in the Field of Modern Cancer Treatment’ Participants on the panel included representatives from several well-known NGOs, such as Rotary, Fight Cancer, Cancer Fight Foundation, Jadavpur Pension Foundation, Gouri Bari Welfare, CanKids, and Dinante. The discussion was moderated by professor (Dr.) Subir Ganguly, senior consultant and advisor, radiation oncology, and was attended by several cancer survivors.

In honor of National Cancer Awareness Day, this year’s theme is “Early Detection, Prevention, and Treatment.” Bringing the patient under medical supervision as soon as symptoms appear is the primary goal. Individuals are frequently unable to obtain cancer treatment due to financial constraints. This is where non-governmental organizationsorganisations (NGOs) may help. Working in conjunction with private hospitals, NGOs can help offer healthcare services to a wider range of individuals, particularly the poor. In general, they offer financial assistance or subsidies to cover medical expenses in order to support the patient’s treatment.

During the conversation, Professor (Dr.) Subir Ganguly stated, “Many lives are lost to cancer. Unfortunately, one major cause for this is a lack of suitable therapeutic alternatives. For many, the cost of cancer treatment is beyond reach, making it difficult to afford. Various NGOs and volunteer groups can play an important role in providing cancer treatment to the disadvantaged by bridging healthcare shortages, largely through financial help. When collaborating with private hospitals, they may focus on providing inexpensive treatment and required resources. This includes free screenings or diagnostic tests. NGOs often take on initiatives to raise awareness about cancer and provide emotional and logistical support, such as counseling. They also provide nutritional guidance and assistance with transportation, which is extremely valuable to cancer patients. At Medica, we have been collaborating with many NGOs on cancer-related programs to ensure that individuals in need receive the care they require. We have seen success through our collaborations with NGOs, and many people have benefited. In the future, we are eager to work with more organizationsorganisations to serve patients better.”

Dr. Ayanab Devgupta, Regional Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals (East), commented, “Cancer is one of the biggest threats to our society. As healthcare professionals, our primary mission is to make cancer treatment accessible and affordable, ensuring that those in need receive these treatments. It is painful to see someone die due to a lack of treatment. Since the beginning, we have partnered with various private organizationsorganisations to help make healthcare more accessible to the underprivileged. We have been able to decrease some of the financial strain through such partnerships, and we continue to strive to help patients in this manner heading into the future.”