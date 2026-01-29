DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Medical Aesthetics Market is projected to grow from about USD 19.54 billion in 2025 to USD 40.70 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.0%. Browse 350 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 390 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Medical Aesthetics Market – Global Forecast to 2031” Medical Aesthetics Size & Forecast:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
- Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031
- 2025 Market Size: USD 19.54 billion
- 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 40.70 billion
- CAGR (2025–2030): 13.0%
- The facial aesthetics products segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of 55% in 2025.
- The at-home/self-use devices segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period.
- The surgical procedures segment is projected to register a higher CAGR of 13.0% than the non-surgical procedures segment during the forecast period.
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
Source link
Leave a Reply