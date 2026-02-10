ADELAIDE, Australia

Feb. 9, 2026



CEO Ferronova, Stewart Bartlett



Patient enrolment has been completed in adults with gastric and oesophageal cancers across five hospital sites in Australia, with a total of 62 patients enrolled, exceeding initial projections.

Evaluations and results from the trial are expected to be available in July 2026.

The trial follows several smaller first-in-human studies conducted between 2020-2024.

FerroTrace addresses an unmet need in surgical guidance for hard-to-treat cancers, with oesophageal and stomach cancers in the world’s top five deadliest cancer types.

Stomach and oesophageal cancers affect more than 1.8 million people worldwide each year, with recurrence after surgery occuring in up to 60% of patients. In Australia, three-year survival for oseophageal cancer remains at just 27%.



FerroTrace uses super-paramagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles that bind to cells within lymph nodes. The technology is designed to support more precise surgery, helping surgeons to identify and remove cancer-affected lymph nodes that are frequently missed during standard procedures.