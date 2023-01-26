Home

NEET PG 2023: Medical, Dental Colleges In Mangaluru Help Interns To Prepare Well For Exam. Here’s How

NEET PG 2023 Latest News Today: The medical and dental colleges in the region have relaxed the workload on their interns so that they can focus on the preparation for NEET PG 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Latest News Today: At a time when thousands of aspirants have joined the Twitter campaign to postpone NEET PG 2023, some of the medical and dental collages in Mangaluru have set an example by helping their interns prepare well for the medical exam. In this regard, the colleges in the region have relaxed the workload on their interns so that they can focus on the preparation for NEET PG 2023. Notably, these interns have less time for exam preparation.

According to the schedule, NEET MDS exam is scheduled for March 1 and the NEET PG 2023 exam is set for March 5. As the current batch of interns, both medical and dental, do not have ample time to prepare, educational institutions are reducing their workload so that they can concentrate on cracking exams. However, all the interns, both medical and dental, log in daily and carry out their regular duties.

Giving details to TOI, Dr M Vijaykumar, vice-chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be university), Derlakatte, said understanding that there is less time for preparation, all the interns have been given some leniency to prepare for the upcoming entrance exams. “We have also asked them to take time for NEET-PG training,” he said.

Dr Unnikrishnan, dean, Kasturba Medical College, said the preparation for the NEET-PG examination begins when during first year MBBS itself.

“This time, they are unable to give much time for preparation. Therefore, we have given some relief to help them in their studies,” Unnikrishnan said.

Another dental college in the region said the interns have been given the freedom not to attend dental camps. “Our college heads told us that starting this week, we can choose whether or not to attend dental campuses held throughout the district. The available time can be utilised for preparing for the PG-MDS exam,” said dental students.



