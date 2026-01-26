DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Medical Gas and Equipment Market is projected to grow from about USD 21.03 billion in 2025 to USD 30.05 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Browse 250 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Medical Gas and Equipment Market – Global Forecast to 2030” Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size & Forecast:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
- Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031
- 2025 Market Size: USD 21.03 billion
- 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 30.05 billion
- CAGR (2025–2030): 6.2%
- Based on type, the medical gases segment accounted for a larger share of 80-85% of the medical gas and equipment market in 2024.
- Based on application, in 2024, the therapeutic applications segment accounted for the largest share of the medical gas and equipment market.
- Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share of 61-65% in the medical gas and equipment market during the forecast period.
