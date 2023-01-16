National

Medical Shop Owner Robbed At Gunpoint In Punjab

admin
57Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 45 Second


  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Video: Medical Shop Owner Robbed At Gunpoint In Punjab’s Faridkot

A medical shop owner was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Punjab’s Faridkot and the entire incident was caught on camera.

Video: Medical Shop Owner Robbed At Gunpoint In Punjab's Faridkot
Punjab: The medical shop owner was pointed a gun by a man while his assailants robbed the store. (Photo: Video Grab/ANI)

New Delhi: A medical shop owner was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Punjab’s Faridkot. The entire incident was caught on camera where the medical shop owner was pointed a gun at by a man while his assailants robbed the store. The shop owner was reportedly robbed Rs 40,000 by the gang.

In the CCTV footage released by the police, the shop owner and a staff member were  seen sitting at the front desk as a group of men seemingly pose as customers. However, one of the gang members swung into action and held the staff member. This alarms the shop owner who jumped out of his seat in shock. Following this, a man covered in mask pulled out a gun and pointsed the shop owner while the assailants take away money from the cash register.

Video: Medical Shop Owner Robbed At Gunpoint In Punjab

The unidentified miscreats reportedly robbed Rs 40,000 from the medical store. “Unidentified miscreants looted around Rs 40,000 from a medical shop owner at gunpoint in Punjab’s Faridkot,” news agency ANI reported.




Published Date: January 16, 2023 7:33 AM IST



Updated Date: January 16, 2023 7:40 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories