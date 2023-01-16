A medical shop owner was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Punjab’s Faridkot and the entire incident was caught on camera.
New Delhi: A medical shop owner was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Punjab’s Faridkot. The entire incident was caught on camera where the medical shop owner was pointed a gun at by a man while his assailants robbed the store. The shop owner was reportedly robbed Rs 40,000 by the gang.
In the CCTV footage released by the police, the shop owner and a staff member were seen sitting at the front desk as a group of men seemingly pose as customers. However, one of the gang members swung into action and held the staff member. This alarms the shop owner who jumped out of his seat in shock. Following this, a man covered in mask pulled out a gun and pointsed the shop owner while the assailants take away money from the cash register.
Video: Medical Shop Owner Robbed At Gunpoint In Punjab
#WATCH | Unidentified miscreants looted around Rs 40,000 from a medical shop owner at gunpoint in Punjab’s Faridkot yesterday.
(CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/Xu7lnM0Fmu
— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023
The unidentified miscreats reportedly robbed Rs 40,000 from the medical store. “Unidentified miscreants looted around Rs 40,000 from a medical shop owner at gunpoint in Punjab’s Faridkot,” news agency ANI reported.
Published Date: January 16, 2023 7:33 AM IST
Updated Date: January 16, 2023 7:40 AM IST
