DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Medical Simulation Market is projected to grow from about USD 3.50 billion in 2025 to USD 7.23 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.6%.
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
Browse 350 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 380 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Medical Simulation Market – Global Forecast to 2030”
Medical Simulation Market Size & Forecast:
- Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030
- 2025 Market Size: USD 3.50 billion
- 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.23 billion
- CAGR (2026–2031): 15.6%
Medical Simulation Market Trends & Insights:
- By offering, the web-based simulation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.
- By technology, the virtual patient simulation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.
- North America to dominate the market with a share of 42.6% in 2024.
Top Companies in Medical Simulation Market:The Top Companies in Medical Simulation Market include CAE Inc. (Canada), Laerdal Medical (Norway), Gaumard Scientific Co. (US), Kyoto Kagaku (Japan), Limbs & Things (UK), Mentice AB (Sweden), Simulab Corporation (US), Simulaids (US), 3B Scientific (Germany), and Surgical Science Sweden AB (Sweden), among others. Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting Related Reports: Healthcare IT Market – Global Forecast to 2030 Ultrasound Market – Global Forecast to 2030 Laparoscopic Instruments Market – Global Forecast to 2030 Healthcare Analytics Market – Global Forecast to 2030 Orthopedic Devices Market – Global Forecast to 2030 About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the ‘GIVE Growth’ principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
Source link
Leave a Reply