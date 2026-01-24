US President Donald Trump said an “armada” was “heading in that direction,” referring to a US aircraft carrier moving toward the Middle East, while adding that he hoped it would not have to be used.In light of escalating political violence and deteriorating humanitarian conditions affecting health professionals in Iran, the All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) has written to the Embassy of India in Tehran, seeking urgent intervention for the return of passports of Indian students studying there and urging that evacuation measures be considered if the situation worsens.
What is the All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) urging the Indian Embassy to do?In its letter to the Indian Ambassador, AIMSA said it wished to highlight “the growing distress among Indian students currently studying in various universities across Iran,” noting that concerns have intensified as a result of the current circumstances in Iran. “Many Indian students have expressed their desire to return to India due to the prevailing situation, but are unable to do so as their passports are still withheld by their respective universities, preventing them from making travel arrangements despite advisories issued earlier,” the association in its letter stated.
AIMSA requests return of passports of Indian Medical Students and possible evacuation of Indian students in Iran in case the situation worsens @India_in_Iran @ANI @PTI_News @ians_india @sidhant @lomas_jha @AdityaRajKaul @siddhantvm @Zehra_Shafi @kntnewsagency @vishu_reports https://t.co/CgdjvhZyJ7 pic.twitter.com/eraOHAYjSb— Dr Mohammad Momin Khan (@DrMohammadMomin) January 24, 2026
US President Donald Trump said an “armada” was “heading in that direction,” referring to a US aircraft carrier moving toward the Middle East, while adding that he hoped it would not have to be used.The remarks triggered strong reactions from Tehran, where officials cautioned that any further escalation could lead to an all-out war, underscoring the fragile and volatile state of relations between the two sides. (With ANI Inputs)
