Medical students body urges embassy intervention as Indian students remain stranded in Iran

US President Donald Trump said an “armada” was “heading in that direction,” referring to a US aircraft carrier moving toward the Middle East, while adding that he hoped it would not have to be used.

What is the All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) urging the Indian Embassy to do?

In light of escalating political violence and deteriorating humanitarian conditions affecting health professionals in Iran, the All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) has written to the Embassy of India in Tehran, seeking urgent intervention for the return of passports of Indian students studying there and urging that evacuation measures be considered if the situation worsens.In its letter to the Indian Ambassador, AIMSA said it wished to highlight “the growing distress among Indian students currently studying in various universities across Iran,” noting that concerns have intensified as a result of the current circumstances in Iran. “Many Indian students have expressed their desire to return to India due to the prevailing situation, but are unable to do so as their passports are still withheld by their respective universities, preventing them from making travel arrangements despite advisories issued earlier,” the association in its letter stated.As per the news agency ANI report, AIMSA said this has “caused serious anxiety among students and their families back home.” It said it has “humbly requested the esteemed Indian High Commission to kindly intervene with the concerned authorities and universities to facilitate the immediate return of passports to Indian students who wish to travel back to India.” Furthermore, AIMSA stated that “if the situation worsens,” it “respectfully urges the High Commission to consider necessary evacuation measures to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian nationals.” Expressing confidence in official support, the association added, “We trust in your continued support and intervention in safeguarding the interests of Indian students abroad,” and said it “remains ready to extend full cooperation and provide any assistance required in this regard. “The concerns raised by AIMSA come amid widespread unrest in Iran, where protests began spreading across the country in late December last year as citizens took to the streets over a weakening economy and the sharp fall of the Rial. Following the outbreak of protests, Iran witnessed what has been described as the longest and most extensive internet shutdown in its history, lasting nearly two weeks. Authorities also imposed additional curbs on communication networks, some of which have since been partially eased. The situation escalated further amid allegations of a violent crackdown on demonstrators, with activists claiming that at least 5,000 people were killed. The reported scale of the violence prompted warnings of possible intervention from Iran’s long-time adversary, the United States. Although the protests appeared to briefly subside last week, tensions resurfaced as Iran and the United States exchanged fresh warnings.US President Donald Trump said an “armada” was “heading in that direction,” referring to a US aircraft carrier moving toward the Middle East, while adding that he hoped it would not have to be used.The remarks triggered strong reactions from Tehran, where officials cautioned that any further escalation could lead to an all-out war, underscoring the fragile and volatile state of relations between the two sides. (With ANI Inputs)