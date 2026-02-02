COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A new national MedStar Health survey found 71% of adults are at least somewhat concerned about their heart health, but their worry is not turning into action. Almost four in 10 of those respondents (38%) said they haven’t addressed their concerns with a health care provider. Experts say this underscores the need to address this important topic during American Heart Month. Men are more concerned than women about heart health and are more likely to bring concerns to their doctor, according to the survey. Statistics from the American Heart Association (AHA) show men are more likely to suffer from heart attacks each year but heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women. Generational divides are also a factor. The survey found 73% of Baby Boomers bring their heart health concerns up in appointments compared to 57% of Gen X respondents. Heart disease also happens to be the leading cause of death among people age 65 and older. “You don’t have to wait for a heart attack or severe symptoms to see a cardiologist. Prevention matters,” said Estelle Jean, MD, board-certified non-invasive cardiologist with MedStar Health. “The best time to think about your heart is before something goes wrong. If you’re asking whether you should see a cardiologist, that’s often your answer.” When to see a cardiologist:
- Chest discomfort, shortness of breath, palpitations, dizziness, or unexplained fatigue
- High blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, smoking, or family history
- Entering midlife with multiple risk factors
- Experienced pregnancy-related complications (e.g., preeclampsia, gestational diabetes)
