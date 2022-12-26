Schools Closing News: The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all schools in Meerut to remain closed from December 27 for students up to Class 12 till January 1, 2023, in view of the cold wave conditions.

School Closing News: The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all schools in Meerut to remain closed from December 27 for students up to Class 12 till January 1, 2023, in view of the cold wave conditions. Meerut district magistrate in a circular said, “In view of cold wave conditions, schools in Meerut to remain closed for all classes till January 1.” The decision has been taken by the District Magistrates to protect the students from the cold weather conditions.

The schools have been closed due to the extreme cold weather and ongoing cold wave in the Delhi-NCR region, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government announced the closure of schools in two districts — Badaun and Bijnor. It is to be noted that in Bijnor, schools will remain shut only up to class 8th while the timings have been changed for the remaining classes. For students in Classes 9 to 12, the school timings were changed to 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. In Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, schools have been closed for students of all classes till December 28, 2022.

Due to the ongoing cold wave, schools are currently revising their school timings. Schools in Lucknow will begin classes from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM till December 31, 2022. Authorities in Ghaziabad and Punjab have also issued notices to change school timings due to low visibility in heavy fog.

The office of the district magistrate, Lucknow released a notice announcing the winter school timing change.”In view of the extreme cold wave in the district, the timings of all council/aided/recognised board schools from class 01 to 08 in the district from 21.12.2022 to 31.12.2022 will be from 10:00 Am to 3:00 PM.”

Furthermore, the Ghaziabad district magistrate has issued instructions stating that the timings of all primary, secondary, madrasa education board, Sanskrit schools, and council schools will be implemented beginning December 21. Classes from 1 to 12 will begin at 9:00 AM to ensure student safety in light of several accidents reported due to low visibility in heavy fog.

School Closure in Other States Due To Cold Weather

Punjab

In a similar manner, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced that all schools in the state will open at 10 am from December 21 till January 21, 2023, due to foggy weather.

Bihar

Schools in Patna will remain closed for students studying in classes 1 to 8 from December 26 to December 31, 2022. Patna district magistrate in a circular said, “In view of the cold wave, all government schools in the state will remain closed from 26 to 31 December.”



