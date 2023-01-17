Meet Anup Gupta—Chandigarh New Mayor

Chandigarh New Mayor: BJP’s Anup Gupta wins Chandigarh mayor election by 1 vote. Here’s all you need to know abougt him.
Chandigarh New Mayor: Anup Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday registered victory in the Chandigarh mayoral election 2023. He has defeated Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Jasbir Singh by one vote. A total of 29 votes were polled of which Gupta got 15, while Singh secured 14. Congress and SAD abstained from the voting. Gupta will be succeeding Sarabjit Kaur.
Who is Anup Gupta?
- Anup Gupta (38) is a BCom as well as a law graduate.
- He was previously the Deputy Mayor.
- A first-time councillor, Gupta was elected in 2021 from Ward 11 — which covers sectors 18,19 and 21.
- He is considered a close aide of all top BJP leaders in UT — including Sanjay Tandon, Arun Sood and MP Kirron Kher.
- Previously, he had held the post of BJP secretary.
Chandigarh Mayoral Election 2023
To be elected mayor in Chandigarh, a candidate needs to secure at least 19 votes. Chandigarh mayoral elections took place at the Assembly Hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. The polling began at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 17. Last year, the BJP’s mayoral candidate, Sarabjit Kaur, was declared winner after one vote cast by the AAP was declared invalid. A Mayor in Chandigarh has a one-year term.
Published Date: January 17, 2023 1:25 PM IST
Updated Date: January 17, 2023 1:46 PM IST
