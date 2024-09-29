Meet Bhanumathi Narasimhan, sister of Sri Sri Ravishankar and a successful author; Know about her career, education and family background

Home

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a globally recognized name who has been working tirelessly to spread the message of love and peace around the world. In his quest to create a stress-free and violence-free society, Bhanumathi Narasimhan, Gurudev’s sister, has been his constant companion. She serves as the Chairperson for women’s welfare and childcare programs under The Art of Living, playing a pivotal role in this humanitarian journey.

For over three decades, she has been engaged in multiple programs that promise to bring a positive social transformation with a focus on education, environment, and women empowerment.

Bhanumathi, who is also known as Bhanu Didi, has been helping people to regain their self-confidence and come to the forefront to take responsibility for a harmonious society through service. Bhanumathi is a meditator who enabled people to handle their negative emotions and stress with meditation and breathing techniques.

Bhanumathi Narasimhan: Early years and family background

Bhanumathi was born on Jan 11, 1958 in Papanasam, a village town in South India to Sri. R. S V. Ratnam and Smt. Vishalakshi.

Sri. Ratnam was a scholar and especially knowledgeable in the field of ayurveda and astrology.

He inculcated values and ideals in his children through stories that he would tell them steeped in the traditions of India.

Even as a teenager she learnt to meditate from her brother and continued the practice ever since.

Bhanumathi learned singing and dance as a young girl. Painting, ikebana, cooking, gardening were other areas of keen interest.

Completing her schooling from Bangalore, she went on to obtain a Masters degree in Sanskrit literature.

Bhanumathi Narasimhan: Career

Bhanumathi instituted the “Gift a smile – Care-for-Children” program, which provides value-based holistic education for underprivileged children from rural, tribal, and slum areas free of cost.

There are 702 schools in 20 states of India educating over 70,000 children with a special focus on the girl child.

Through VISTA India (Value Integrated Services To All), an initiative that aims to provide economic and social self-sufficiency for disadvantaged women in India; vocational training, entrepreneurship, and self-development workshops have been provided to over 8,000 women.

Bhanumathi started the HARA (HIV/AIDS Awareness in Rural Areas) project through which youth volunteers are trained under a qualified medical doctor to receive and disseminate this knowledge further in the rural areas.

The Hara Desh Hari Prithvi project initiated by Bhanumathi is being implemented in villages through the schools run by the “Gift A Smile” program.

It includes tree plantation, No plastic drives and cleaning camps to spread awareness about health and hygiene.

In support of traditional art and culture, Bhanumathi has initiated the Weaver-to-Wearer project.

The project identifies skilled craftsmen in the traditional arts from rural areas and connects them with consumers around the world. Madhurya, a women entrepreneurship initiative inspired by Bhanumathi, provides a platform for marketing these unique hand-crafted products.

She is the chairperson of the International Women’s Conference (IWC)

Her vision is to make a global connection of responsible women to catalyze positive transformation in society.

The Conference celebrates the dynamism of women and provides a platform to deliberate and share ideas and experiences encouraging the pivotal role of women in creating a harmonious and prosperous society.

Over 6000 women from 100 nationalities have participated in these conferences so far with eminent speakers from diverse spheres, political to business to social, cultural and spiritual, addressing and inspiring the delegation.

Bhanumati: An Author

Bhanumathi is the author of the bestselling biography “Gurudev – On the Plateau of the Peak” which offers a glimpse into the life of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar

Bhanumathi also authored “Parashakti – Magical Stories of the Divine Mother”

She has also authored three other books, Tejasvini and Lalitha that expound the spiritual significance and mystical meaning behind popular Hindu traditional scriptures and practice and children’s book “Gods and Goddesses”, a wonderful first guide for young readers on the mostly popularly revered Gods and Goddesses in India.











