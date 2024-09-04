NationalPolitics

Meet Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah: The Super Rich Prince of Brunei Who Hosted PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Brunei for the first leg of his two-nation visit on Tuesday, was accorded a ceremonial welcome. As a special gesture, the PM Modi was received in Brunei Darussalam by the Crown Prince, Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei.

Here are some facts on the Brunei crown Prince, Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah

  • Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah was proclaimed Crown Prince of Brunei on August 10, 1998, and was presented with the Keris Si Naga, a golden dagger also known as the Dragon’s Dagger.
  • As Crown Prince, he serves as the Deputy Sultan in his father’s absence
  • He holds multiple roles, including Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, General in the Brunei Armed Forces, Deputy Inspector General of the Royal Brunei Police Force, and Head of the National Disaster Management Committee.
  • The Crown Prince married 17-year-old Pengiran Anak Sarah in 2004.
  • After the wedding, they drove around Brunei’s capital in a golden-topped Rolls-Royce. The royal couple have four children.
  • Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah has a set of luxury vehicles, including a Ferrari 599 GTB, Mercedes McLaren SLR, and Lamborghini Murcielago LP640.
  • Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah competed in the 2007 World Pool Championship. He has a passion for pool and snooker.
  • The Crown Prince owns Brunei DPMM FC, a leading football club in the country. He has also played as a goalkeeper for the team.

