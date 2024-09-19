Home

Meet Jadav Payeng, the forest man of India, who created a forest bigger than New York city’s central park, his dream project is…

Even in his youth, Payeng felt compelled to take action. In 1979, he embarked on a mission to plant one tree sapling daily in the barren soil. Fast forward over 40 years, and his forest now spans 1,390 acres.

Jadav Payeng

Jadav Payeng, who is also known as the “Forest Man of India,” has created a forest, by planting a tree daily, which is bigger than New York City’s Central Park. Jadav’s city, when he was 16, Payeng encountered a distressing scene on Mājuli. Assam’s Majuli is the world’s largest river island in India’s Brahmaputra river. Due to severe drought, Hundreds of snakes died.

Majuli, once a victim of constant flooding and erosion, the place has changed into a thriving ecosystem. Payeng’s initial solitary efforts have blossomed into a self-sustaining forest, teeming with bamboo and a diverse array of trees.

As the forest grew, it started attracted birds, deer, rhinos, tigers, and even an annual visit from a herd of elephants. Majuli’s remarkable transformation is a testament to Payeng’s dedication and the resilience of nature.

A turning point in Payeng’s life came in the year 2007, when a photojournalist noticed his profound endeavor. The subsequent article brought attention not only to the Indian government but also to the entire nation.

Payeng has been honored with numerous awards for his environmental contributions. He has also shared his inspiring journey in impactful TED talks. Payeng’s innovative approach to combating soil erosion on Majuli Island, including planting coconut trees, has gained recognition for its potential to benefit both the local community and global climate efforts.











