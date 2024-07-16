Home

Meet Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, The First Supreme Court Judge from Manipur

Justices Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh and R. Mahadevan were elevated as judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Justice Kotiswar Singh has now become the first judge from Manipur to have been appointed to the top court.

“His appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court will provide representation to the North-East, and in particular he will be the first judge from the state of Manipur to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court,” the SC Collegium had said on July 11 while recommending his name.

All You Need to Know About Justices Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh

Justices Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh was born on March 1, 1963, in Imphal, Manipur,

Justice Singh is the son of (Late) Justice N. Ibotombi Singh of the Gauhati High Court,

Justice N. Ibotombi Singh had also served as the first advocate general of Manipur.

He completed his schooling at Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith, Purulia, West Bengal.

He obtained his law degree from Delhi University in 1986.

Justice Singh began his career practicing law in the Supreme Court.

Justices Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh shifted his practice to Gauhati High Court.

Justice Singh was appointed as the advocate general of Manipur in 2007.

He was appointed as a judge of the Gauhati High Court in October 2011.

Following the formation of the Manipur High Court, he was transferred there in 2018.

Justice Singh served as the acting chief justice of the Gauhati High Court on three occasions.

In February 2023, Justice Singh was appointed as chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.











