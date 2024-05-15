Home

Meet Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Next Chief Justice Of India After CJI DY Chandrachud Retirement

CJI DY Chandrachud is the current Chief Justice of India but he will be retiring in November this year. According to seniority, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who is currently the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, is next-in-line to become the next CJI. Know all about him…

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India is the head of the Supreme Court and allocates cases and appoints constitutional benches which deal with important matters of law among other major responsibilities. CJI Dhananjaya Yeshwant (DY) Chandrachud is the current Chief Justice of India; he was appointed on November 9, 2022 and will retire in November, 2024 after a two-year tenure. According to seniority, it is Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who is next-in-line to become the Chief Justice of India, after the retirement of CJI DY Chandrachud. Currently the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, Justice Sanjiv Khanna has recently been in the news for granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy Case, in which he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Know all about Justice Sanjiv Khanna…

Who Will Be The Next Chief Justice Of India?

As mentioned earlier, CJI DY Chandrachud will be retiring in November this year and as the tradition goes, the senior-most judge of the apex court becomes the Chief Justice of India. As per seniority, Justice Sanjiv Khanna is set to become the next CJI; according to the Constitution of India, if not removed from position, the Chief Justice retires on reaching the age of 65 and according to this, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, if becomes the CJI, will retire in May, 2025. He may get a tenure of about six months.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna Educational Qualifications

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was born on May 14, 1960 hails from New Delhi; his father Justice Dev Raj Khanna retired as a judge of Delhi High Court and his mother Mrs Saroj Khanna was a Hindi lecturer at LSR, DU. Justice Sanjiv Khanna did his schooling from Modern School in New Delhi and completed his school education in 1977 and after schooling, the Supreme Court judge did his graduation from St Stephen’s College, University of Delhi. Post graduation, Justice Sanjiv Khanna studied law at the Campus Law Centre (CLC) of Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna Career Path

Justice Sanjiv Khanna belonged to a family of lawyers and judges; while is father retired as a Delhi High Court judge, his uncle, Justice Hans Raj Khanna was a former judge of the Supreme Court and famously delivered the lone dissenting judgement in the ADM Jabalpur v. Shiv Kant Shukla Case, more popularly known as the Habeas Corpus Case. He was superseded by Justice MH Beg to the office of CJI and in protest, he resigned in 1977. Coming back to Justice Sanjiv Khanna, he enrolled into the Bar as an advocate in the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983. Justice Sanjiv Khanna became an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in June, 2005 and a permanent judge of the Delhi HC in Feb, 2006. He was elevated to the Supreme Court of India in January, 2019.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna Milestone Cases

As an advocate, Justice Sanjiv Khanna has practiced in the fields of constitutional law, arbitration and commercial matters, direct taxes, company and land law, pollution laws and medical negligence. According to the official website of the Supreme Court, “He had also argued a number of criminal cases in the Delhi High Court as an Additional Public Prosecutor, and on appointment by the Court as an amicus curia.”

As a judge, most recently, Justice Sanjiv Khanna was part of the two-judge bench with Justice Dipankar Datta, which granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had been behind bars for over 50 days in the Delhi Excise Policy Case; the AAP Supremo was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Apart from this case, Justice Khanna also passed a judgement dismissing the plea seeking cross-verification of votes case in EVMs with VVPAT. Justice Sanjiv Khanna has also been part of multiple cases that were taken up by the five-judge Constitution Bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud.







