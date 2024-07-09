Home

Exclusive: Meet Kaushalya Dawar From Madhya Pradesh Whose Small Business Venture Pens A Tale Of Success And Determination

Kaushalya is a member of the Maa Saraswati Self-Help Group (SHG) and hails from an economically disadvantaged family background.

Bhopal: As they say lotus blooms in the mud, the real success comes in life only during critical moments. Yes, you heard it right, we are talking about Kaushalya Dawar, a 26-year-old entrepreneur and proud owner of a small boutique. Her story will inspire you.

The literacy rate in Bijasan village in Madhya Pradesh stands at 47.87%, with 58.85% of males and 36.26% of females being literate, reflecting both the challenges and potential of rural communities in the country. Despite several efforts to enhance the infrastructure and lifestyle in the region, many residents are still struggling to achieve economic prosperity. In such a scenario, an inspiring narrative emerges from a village under Barwani Block Panchayat. The source of the inspiring story is Kaushalya Dawar, a 26-year-old entrepreneur and proud owner of a small boutique.

While the term ‘boutique’ may typically conjure images of shops featuring high-end fashionable clothing or accessories, Kaushalya’s establishment aims to provide women in her village with an opportunity to purchase high-quality beauty products, accessories, and clothing at reasonable prices.

Kaushalya’s Story of Struggle For Education

Kaushalya is a member of the Maa Saraswati Self-Help Group (SHG) and hails from an economically disadvantaged family background. Unfortunately, she couldn’t pursue education beyond the 8th class due to the unavailability of schools in her village.

After her marriage, her differently-abled husband played an active role in supporting both her and her in-laws in their prime occupation of agricultural activities. After the birth of her child, Kaushalya felt a strong need to secure a better future for her family, leading her to recognize the significance of education. It was during this period that the idea of launching a small business venture struck her.

How Kaushalya Started Her Business Venture

Kaushalya believes the turning point in her life was her interaction with the representatives of Transform Rural India (TRI), an organization dedicated to providing equal opportunities and working towards rural renaissance. It was through her encounter with Reena, a youth fellow, that Kaushalya felt motivated to enroll in the Accelerated Entrepreneurship Development Program (AEDP).

AEDP Training Was Turning Point For Kaushalya

Also known as a mini-MBA for rural entrepreneurs, the AEDP training from TRI, based on the 5 Ps (Product, Place, Price, People, and Promotion), helped her secure a better understanding and real-world knowledge of business idea generation and the sustainability of enterprises.

After the training, Kaushalya conducted a comprehensive market analysis, identifying the demands and challenges of the local community. Recognizing her village’s strategic location, which attracts women from nearby areas, she finally discerned opportunities in the boutique and beauty product sector.

Kaushalya Secured Mudra Loan From Canara Bank

With Reena’s support, she successfully registered her business and secured a Mudra loan from Canara Bank, enabling her to launch her dream project. Reena also suggested that she maintain a stock of clothes, similar to boutiques, facilitating immediate purchases and custom stitching orders for customers as per their requirements.

Hence, Kaushalya maintained a supply of materials for blouses and other products in her boutique, enabling customers to both purchase ready-made clothes and place orders for custom stitching. Recently, she expanded her venture to include basic beauty parlour services, and as the demand grows, Kaushalya envisions creating employment opportunities for two or three young women from her locality.

Today, Kaushalya’s enterprise is well-established and esteemed among the local community, not only because of the diverse offerings and quality services but also as a symbol of determination and innovative ideas of an entrepreneur from the rural landscape.











