Meet Maharashtra’s richest candidate, he has a net worth of Rs 3382 crore but no car; Know who he is..

Parag Shah and his wife have declared assets totaling Rs 3382 crore. The couple’s movable assets amount to Rs 3,315 crore, while their immovable assets are valued at Rs 67 crore. Shah disclosed this information in an affidavit during his nomination filing. Of the total assets, Rs 2,179 crore are in Shah’s name, while his wife holds Rs 1136 crore.

Maharashtra assembly elections: Do you know who the richest candidate in the Maharashtra elections is? Parag Shah, the MLA from East Ghatkopar, is the wealthiest candidate in the assembly polls. He has been fielded again for the upcoming elections on November 20.

The 55-year-old BJP leader runs a construction company, Man-Infra Construction Limited. Shah had a net worth of ₹500 crore in 2019. His assets have risen sixfold over the past six years.

Parag Shah’s net income in FY 2023-24 was Rs 257027280. In FY 2022-23, the BJP leader’s income was Rs 229237310. Shah’s wife’s income in FY 2023-24 was Rs 163660140.

The BJP Ghatkopar MLA declared Rs 21789854471 as his movable assets, and his wife has declared movable assets of Rs 11365426427. Parag Shah has Rs 1.8 lakh cash in hand. His wife has ₹1.3 lakh cash in hand.

Parag Shah has invested a massive sum of Rs 21296409907 in bonds and mutual funds, while his wife has investments worth Rs1110906117 in the same. According to the affidavit, the couple does not own any cars. The BJP MLA also owns gold, silver, and diamonds worth Rs 35249509, while his wife’s collection is valued at Rs 31720971.











