Meet Maitri Patel, India’s youngest female commercial pilot, completed her training at …, she is now…

Despite the financial difficulties, Kantilal enrolled Maitri in a private school. He also sold a portion of his family land to cover the costs of the pilot training course in the United States.

New Delhi: Maitri Patel, hailing from Surat, holds the title of India’s youngest female commercial pilot. She achieved this remarkable milestone at just 19 years old after completing her training in the United States. Despite facing numerous challenges, Maitri’s unwavering determination led her to success. Maitri’s father, Kantilal Patel works as a farmer, and her mother works for the Surat Municipal Corporation’s Health Department.

“I saw a pilot and a plane for the first time when I was eight years old,” Maitri Patel recalled when talking to a portal. “Since then, I’ve aspired to be a pilot. I travelled to America for training after finishing class 12th with science. I completed my 11-month training and was certified as a commercial pilot.”

Maitri received pilot training in the United States. She had dreamed of becoming a pilot since childhood. According to a report by Ahmedabad Mirror, after completing her schooling up to the 12th grade at Metas Adventist School, Maitri pursued pilot training. Her father is a farmer and also works for the Surat Municipal Corporation.

The commercial pilot training is an 18-month course that Maitri completed in just 11 months. “I finished my training and asked my father to come to the United States, after which I flew at 3,500 feet. For me, it was like a dream come true,” she stated.

The former Chief Minister of Gujrat, Vijay Rupani also lauded her. He congratulated her for receiving the vocational training and wished her a sky-touching career.











