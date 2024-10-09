Home

Ratan Tata Dies: Meet Man Behind Rs 1 Lakh Crore Empire, Half-Brother of Ratan Tata, his impressive net worth…

Ratan Tata Dies: Ratan Tata was one of India’s most respected and reputed industrialists. Known for his impeccable hard work, dedication, and generosity, Ratan Tata was the chairman of Tata Trusts, one of the country’s biggest philanthropic organizations. Ratan Tata was also known as an industrialist with a big heart. While Ratan Tata never got married and has no children, his siblings have been managing the family business by overseeing various divisions.

Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother, holds a significant position in the Tata Group as well. While Noel Tata is the son of Naval’s second wife Simone Dunoyer, Ratan and Jimmy Tata are the sons of Sooni Commissariat.

All You Need To Know About Noel Tata

Noel Tata wore many hats under the Tata Group.

Noel served as Vice Chairman of Titan and Tata Steel, which owns the brands Fastrack, Tanishq, and Titan Eyeplus.

Noel has been a trustee on the boards of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust since 2019.

Noel serves on the boards of Smiths Plc and Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited.

In 1999, Noel Tata was named Trent’s managing director.

In 2012, he assumed the job of Vice Chairman, and in 2014, he became Chairman.

Trent is home to several brands, such as Massimo, Zudio, Zara, Westside, and Star Bazaar.

Noel Tata graduated from Sussex University in the UK

He completed the International Executive Programme (IEP) from INSEAD)

Noel Tata married Aloo Mistry, the sister of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of the Tata Group.

