Meet man who quit job at Ratan Tata company to crack UPSC exam, became IAS officer, he is now…

Rohit Kumar Singh did his graduation in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Rohit Kumar Singh

Inspirational Journey: Rohit Kumar Singh started his career as a young engineer 40 years ago with a salary of Rs 13000. Rohit was always brilliant in studies, he graduated from IIT BHU and later did his Masters in Computer Engineering and Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University. “A little more than 40 years ago, I got my first job at TCS Mumbai through campus recruitment at IIT BHU. With a princely salary of 1300 rupees, the ocean view from the 11th Floor of the Air India Building at Nariman Point was regal indeed!” he writes in his post on social media platform X.

During his illustrious career, Rohit received many awards, including the Director’s Merit Award at IIT BHU and the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2021. In the year 1989, he joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) as he was always keen to do public service.

Early Life and Education

He did his Masters in Computer Engineering from Clarkson University, New York, USA,

Rohit also did Masters in Public Administration (MPA) from Harvard University, USA.

At Harvard, he was awarded as a Lucius N. Littauer Fellow in 2004 for his outstanding academic performance and commitment to public service.

Rohit is also the recipient of the Director’s Merit Award in 1982 and 1983.

He Joined IAS in 1989 and was allotted to the Rajasthan cadre.

His IAS career has been marked with significant contributions in various sectors.

He has worked and led at middle and senior levels in the government of India and in the state of Rajasthan across departments, e.g., Consumer Affairs, National Highways, Medical & Health, Home, Information Technology, Finance, Commercial Taxes, Urban Infrastructure Development, Road Transport, Rural Development, Culture, and Information & Public Relations.

His last assignment before superannuation was Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Consumer Affairs

Rohit Kumar Singh’s Personal Life

Rohit Kumar Singh is married to Nina Singh, the first woman appointed as Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force. A seasoned IPS officer from the 1989 Rajasthan cadre, Nina Singh now leads the 1.76 lakh-strong force responsible for safeguarding key institutions across the nation, making her the first woman to hold this prestigious position.











