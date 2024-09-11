Home

Meet man who was state topper at 17, gold medalist in MBA, left high-paying job to build Rs 20000 crore company, his business is…

Vinod Saraf, founder, Vinati Organics Limited

Vinod Saraf, who comes from a humble family in Rajasthan, has made a distinct mark in the business arena through his rigorous hard work and unflinching dedication. At 71, Saraf is now among the richest people in India. Saraf, who is a college dropout, founded a company called Vinati Organics, which has grown to be worth thousands of crores.

Born in a middle-class family in Rajasthan, Saraf is the eldest sibling in his family. Saraf’s success story is an inspiration for millions of people who aspire to achieve something big on their own. Let’s explore his journey to success.

In Forbes India’s 2022 list, Saraf was ranked 96th, while in the 2023 Global Billionaires List, he secured the 1,647th position. Vinod Saraf realised that education was the only source to change the reality around him at the age of 17.

Vinod Saraf And His Journey:

Vinod completed his schooling at a Hindi medium school.

Vinod topped the state and reportedly went on to complete his further studies at the prestigious BITS Pilani as a gold medallist at the age of 19.

Vinod became the managing director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) when he joined hands with industrialist Aditya Birla.

Before working at Birla Group, he also worked in companies like Grasim Industries, Modern Syntex and Bhilwara Group.

In 1990, he chose to step out of his comfort zone, leaving behind a thriving corporate career to start his own venture, Vinati Organics.

He named the company after his daughter Vinati Mutreja, a Wharton graduate, and now runs the company as MD and CEO.

Vinod Saraf started his business as a manufacturer of isobutyl benzene, the raw material for making ibuprofen which is a painkiller.

Vinati Organics is among the world’s largest producers of ibuprofen.

In 2019, HURUN India adjudged Saraf as the Selfmade Entrepreneur of the Year. In 2022, the 76-year-old billionaire was ranked 96th on Forbes India’s Richest List of the year.

He stands at 1,647th on the Global Billionaire list of 2023. According to Forbes, Saraf’s net worth currently stands at over Rs 15,500 crore ($1.9 billion).











