Meet member of Ambani family who has maximum stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani

As members of Reliance promoter group, Ambani family, holds a total of 50.39 percent shares, the remaining 49.61 percent held by public shareholders. But how is the maximum stake holder in Ambani family.

Currently, the richest man in India and one of the wealthiest businessmen in the world, Mukesh Ambani is known for his vision and risk-taking decisions. Thanks to his leadership, Reliance Industries is now among the top companies globally. Reliance, an Indian conglomerate, dominates sectors such as refining, oil & gas, retail, media, petrochemicals, and telecommunications. Recently, the Ambani family hosted a grand celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The lavish event, attended by top billionaires, athletes, and politicians from around the world, astonished everyone with its grandeur. The days-long extravaganza made headlines worldwide and sparked curiosity about the total wealth of the person who holds the largest stake in Reliance Industries.

You will be shocked to know that the Ambani family members who own the maximum stake in Reliance is not Nita or Mukesh Ambani, not even their children – Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, or Anant Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani’s Net Worth

Founded by Dhirubhai Ambani and now under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries has marked its presence as one of the most prestigious organizations within India and across the globe. As stated in Forbes, it’s noteworthy that Mukesh Ambani has built up an outstanding net worth of roughly USD 116.1 Billion.

Ambani Family’s Shares In The Company

The Ambani family currently controls roughly half of the company – about 50.39%, to be exact. The rest of control, approximating 49.61%, is spread across various public shareholders. Among these, you’d find both foreign institutional investors and corporations holding a significant stake.

But Which Family Member Owns Maximum Stake In Reliance?

The maximum shares of reliance held by none other than Kokilaben Ambani, the guiding figure of the Ambani dynasty and life partner of Dhirubhai Ambani. She owns 1,57,41,322 shares, which gives her around 0.24% stake in the company. Moreover, each of Mukesh Ambani’s trio of offspring—Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani—possess 80,52,021 shares, equivalent to roughly 0.12% interest in the company.

Kokilaben Ambani – Not Directly Involved In Daily Operations Of Reliance

As for Kokilaben Ambani, despite not being directly involved in the day-to-day operations of the business, the Ambani family matriarch has played a significant role in supporting the family throughout their journey.

Kokilaben Ambani’s Net Worth

Kokilaben Ambani, while preferring to keep a low-key profile, does not publicly disclose her net worth. Her active involvement in the operation of Reliance Industries is also quite minimal. Yet, if we were to believe certain media sources, her estimated wealth might stand around Rs 18,000 crore. Considering her family’s substantial fortune and diversified business activities, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to assume that Kokilaben possesses a substantial personal fortune.

Kokilaben’s impact extends far beyond her success in the business realm and philanthropy. She is admired as a symbol of resilience, compassion, and determination in the heart of Indian society.











