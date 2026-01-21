Home

Deepinder Goyal has announced the news of his resignation as the CEO of Eternal Ltd. This has brought his close aides to the ultimate spotlight. One such person is Grecia Munoz, who’s the second wife of Goyal. They both married in the year 2024 in a private ceremony. Now, Grecia is known as Gia Goyal. According to her Instagram bio, she was born in Mexico and is now at home in India. She is the winner of Metropolitan Fashion Week 2022. They both appeared in The Great Indian Kapil Show in November 2024 and talked about their relationship.Grecia Munoz is the second wife of Deepinder Goyal. The couple’s marriage happened in January 2024. Grecia Munoz is the winner of the Metropolitan Fashion Week 2022. She’s an entrepreneur, as she has a startup, which focuses on luxury consumer products. After her marriage to the Zomato founder, Deepinder Goyal, she began to be called Gia Goyal. They both made an appearance together in November 2024 in The Great Indian Kapil Show.Deepinder Goyal has completed his graduation from IIT-Delhi and an MTech in Mathematics and Computing. Deepinder met his first wife, Kanchan Joshi, during college. Goyal once shared that he liked Kanchan and tried to be friends with her, which later led to hanging out frequently on campus. The two have a daughter together, with the name Siara.Deepinder Goyal recently announced that he’s stepping down from the position of CEO of Eternal Ltd., of which Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure, and District are a part. Now, the new CEO will be Albinder Dhindsa from Blinkit. Goyal conceptualised the idea of Zomato while working as a senior associate consultant at Bain and Company, which later led to building it with his colleague Pankaj. Deepinder was one of the sharks on Shark Tank India Season 3. However, he wasn’t a part of Season 4 because the primary sponsor of the season was Swiggy, which is Zomato’s competitor.