Meet Mynampally Rohith, India’s youngest MLA from Telangana’s Medak, he is set to…

Rohith played a key role in securing a medical college for Medak. This was a long-standing aspiration of the local community.

Mynampally Rohith

New Delhi: Mynampally Rohith is one of the youngest Members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly who represents the Medak constituency. He is also the Chairman of Mynampally Social Service Organisation. Son of a senior politician Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, Rohith has a strong political lineage that has inspired his own commitment to serving the people. His father has served in various capacities, including MLA, MLC, Greater Hyderabad district president, and Medak district president.

Born on November 1, 1997 in Hyderabad into a political party, Rohith is the eldest son to Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, a senior leader in Telangana politics. Rohith completed his MBBS from MediCiti Institute of Medical Sciences in 2020.

He was awarded two gold medals during MBBS for being in merit list by the then Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, one in Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the other in Paediatrics

Reports have earlier suggested that despite a clear majority in the recent assembly elections, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is dissatisfied with the party’s performance in key regions, specifically Greater Hyderabad and the Medak Lok Sabha segment. Medak, once represented by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has been a BRS stronghold for over two decades.

To recall, the Congress failed to secure any of the 24 seats in the Greater Hyderabad The Medak Lok Sabha segment followed a similar pattern, with all party candidates losing except for Mynampally Rohith, India’s youngest MLA.

Reports further add that CM Reddy is contemplating expanding his cabinet by including first-time MLA Mynampally Rohith. His potential appointment, alongside his father’s, is anticipated to strengthen the party’s prospects in both Greater Hyderabad and Medak.

All You Need To Know About Mynampally Rohith:

Mynampally Rohith is the youngest MLA from Telangana’s Medak

He has been actively involved in improving infrastructure, including developing an underground drainage system and new roads in Medak Municipality.

Rohith has been playing a pivotal role in improving the condition of Medak Government Hospital.

Rohith is the only Congress MLA from the Medak parliamentary constituency, which has seven MLAs.

Rohith was a BRS leader who later joined the Congress party, giving a boost to the party’s cadre and creating a positive mood for the Congress in the state.

Rohith has a strong track record of community service through the Mynampally Social Service Organization.

Rahul Gandhi is actively encouraging youth nationwide, and Rohith, as the youngest MLA, has earned his favor. Rohith also enjoys strong support from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who shares a longstanding relationship with Rohith’s father from their days in the Telugu Desam Party. Additionally, AICC President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge was impressed by Rohith during his campaign visit to Medak and is reportedly advocating for Rohith to secure a cabinet position.











