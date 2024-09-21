Meet new IAF chief Air Marshal AP Singh

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh is set to become the next Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), taking over the position on September 30, 2024, following the retirement of the current Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari.

Air Marshal AP Singh, currently the Vice Chief of the IAF, has had a long and distinguished career in the Air Force. Commissioned into the fighter stream on December 21, 1984, he has accumulated a wealth of experience over nearly four decades. His career has seen him rise through various key roles, including Flight Commander and Commanding Officer of a MiG-27 squadron, and Air Officer Commanding at an air base.

Before his appointment as the Vice Chief of the IAF on February 1, 2023, Air Marshal Singh served as the Senior Air Staff Officer at the Eastern Air Command and commanded the Central Air Command (CAC). His academic credentials include being an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, and the National Defence College, which have all contributed to his leadership and strategic expertise.