Nihita was the first Nepali citizen to participate in Bigg Boss season 5. Biswas married Charles Sobhraj in 2008.

New Delhi: Charles Sobhraj may be a dreaded criminal to the world but for Nihita Biswas, the man is innocent and has been framed by the investigating agencies. When Biswas got the message of Sobhraj’s release her joy knew no bounds. Biswas married the notorious criminal as she fell in love with him in an encounter in a jail where she was helping him as an interpreter.

Nihita Biswas was born in 1897, to a Bengali-origin businessman father and Shakuntala Thapa, a lawyer and human rights activist. Nihita did her school at Kathmandu’s St Mary’s High School and got her law degree from Tribhuvan University, Kirtipur, Nepal.

Jab They Met

The two met in prison where she was working as an interpreter for Sobhraj. Nihita visited Sobhraj as a translator for his visiting French lawyer and fell in love with the Bikini killer. The two got engaged within three months of their meeting. At the time of their marriage, Nihita was 21 years old and Sobhraj was 64 years old.

On his part, Charles Sobhraj, in a 2008 interview, said it was love at fight sight for the two of them. They got married in 2008.

Charles Sobhraj freed from Nepal jail

He spent 19 years in jail in Nepal for killing two North Americans in 1975. Sobhraj was accused of murdering around 20 people during the 1970s. He would charm and befriend his victims, most of whom were hippies from the West, before he drugged, murdered and robbed them. Two of the people he murdered were found in bikinis. Hence the moniker ‘bikini killer.’

Nepal’s Supreme Court issued an order to free serial killer Charles Sobhraj from jail on the basis of a legal provision which states that prisoners who have completed 75 per cent of their jail term and showed good character during imprisonment can be released, The Kathmandu Post reported.



