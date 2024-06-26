Meet Om Birla, Two-Time Lok Sabha Speaker Who Never Lost An Election In His Political Career

Home

Om Birla has become the Lok Sabha Speaker in a rare election and this is his second consecutive term. As the NDA-nominated candidate resumes responsibility as the Lok Sabha Chair, know all about him as a politician who has never lost an election in his career…

Om Birla Political Career: The Lok Sabha Session is underway and in a rare Lok Sabha Speaker election today on June 26, National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-appointed Om Birla has won and will resume duties as the Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament for the second time. Congress leader K Suresh, who contested from the Opposition, lost the election as the NDA has a clear majority in the Lok Sabha with 293 MPs. Om Birla is one of the two MPs who has been appointed as the Speaker of the Lower House twice; know him as the politician who has never lost an election and his successful political career..

The two-time Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has had an extremely successful political career as he is one of those politicians, who has never lost an election throughout his political journey. The first person in twenty years to have been re-elected as Member of Parliament to the Lok Sabha, Om Birla began his political career in 2003 when he contested from Kota South, which also happens to his hometown. Before becoming the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla contested three assembly elections in 2003, 2008 and 2013; he won all three by a good margin.

Political Journey Of Om Birla

The Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2003 were the first assembly elections that Om Birla contested, from Kota South; he defeated Congress’ Shanti Dhariwal by a margin of over ten thousand votes. In the assembly elections of 2008, Om Birla again won and defended his seat to candidate Ram Kishan Verma of Congress; the win margin was of 24,300 votes.

After two straight wins, Om Birla managed to defend his seat in the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2013 against Pankaj Mehta of Congress. During his 2003-08 tenure, Om Birla served as the Parliamentary Secretary in the Rajasthan Government (MoS rank). He then became the Member of Parliament to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha, as BJP’s candidate from Kota constituency.

In the 16th Lok Sabha, he was a Standing Committee on Energy and Consultative Committee member for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Om Birla became the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha which was during the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now, after a rare election for the post with K Suresh of Congress, he has been elected as the Speaker of the Lower House, making this his second consecutive term.

This also means that the rare Lok Sabha Speaker Election, which has earlier taken place only in 1952, 1967 and 1976, Om Birla has emerged victorious, keeping his winning streak going.











