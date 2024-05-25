NationalPolitics

Meet Raihan Rajiv Vadra And Miraya, Son And Daughter Of Priyanka Gandhi, Who Urge The Youth To Cast Their Votes During LS Polls

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
0 80 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Meet Raihan Rajiv Vadra And Miraya, Son And Daughter Of Priyanka Gandhi, Who Urge The Youth To Cast Their Votes During LS Polls

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 in Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra’s children, Raihan Rajiv Vadra and Miraya Vadra have also cast their votes and have also urged the youth to vote. Know about the Vadra children…

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Priyanka Gandhi Children
Priyanka Gandhi Children

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway, five out of seven phases have been completed and the sixth phase is underway with polling in 58 constituencies across six states and two union territories. During the Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024, the son and daughter of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the General Secretary of Congress, Raihan Rajiv Vadra and Miraya Vadra cast their vote. After casting their vote, the children also urged the youth to cast their vote, save the Constitution of India and thus bring a positive change. Know more about Raihan Rajiv Vadra and Miraya…




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
0 80 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

‘Democracy Thrives When People Are Engaged’: PM Modi To Voter As Polling Begins In Phase 6, Says ‘Every Vote Counts’

7 hours ago

Polling In 58 Constituencies To Begin At 7 AM

8 hours ago

8 Naxalites Killed In Last 72 Hours In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

9 hours ago

Central Railway identified 24 flood-prone locations, will provide pumps to ensure safe commute.

16 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow