Home

News

Meet Raihan Rajiv Vadra And Miraya, Son And Daughter Of Priyanka Gandhi, Who Urge The Youth To Cast Their Votes During LS Polls

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 in Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra’s children, Raihan Rajiv Vadra and Miraya Vadra have also cast their votes and have also urged the youth to vote. Know about the Vadra children…

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Priyanka Gandhi Children

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway, five out of seven phases have been completed and the sixth phase is underway with polling in 58 constituencies across six states and two union territories. During the Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024, the son and daughter of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the General Secretary of Congress, Raihan Rajiv Vadra and Miraya Vadra cast their vote. After casting their vote, the children also urged the youth to cast their vote, save the Constitution of India and thus bring a positive change. Know more about Raihan Rajiv Vadra and Miraya…







