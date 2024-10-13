Home

Meet Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s daughter Radhe Jaggi, an acclaimed Bharatanatyam dancer and a celebrated name in the world of Arts

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s daughter Radhe Jaggi is an acclaimed Bharatanatyam Dancer and a known name in the world of creative arts. Radha is trained under reputed Gurus Sheejith Krishna, Shijith Nambiar, Pushpa Shankar, Arun Shankar and Braga Bassel. At Kalakshetra Foundation, she continued her training under Nirmala Nagaraj of Kalakshetra, all along Guided by Padmashree Leela Samson.

She recently received the title of “Natya Kalai Arasi” from the Tamil Isai Sangam.

Not only in Tamil Nadu, Radha Jaggi has performed in other Indian cities including Bhopal and Bangalore. She made her debut tour in the United States of America in June 2012 as part of the Isha Utsav festivities.

She later traveled to Korea with the performance theatre group “Tuida,” as part of an initiative by InKo Centre. It was during her tour in Korea, she collaborated with Indian and Korean artists on a project titled “Bahuchara Mata — The Third Sex,” which concluded with a performance at the Gwanju Art Festival after three weeks of work.

In September 2013, Radhe was invited to perform at fundraising events in Penang and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In October 2013, she performed at Fitwilliam College, Cambridge University

She was also invited by UK Member of Parliament Keith Vaz to perform for a select audience at the House of Commons in Westminster Abbey, London.

Radhe brings to her practice and performance an aesthetic and quiet, subtle yet exuberant grace.

Radhe has been thoroughly pursuing her fine arts and allied arts training.

In addition to her diploma in Bharatanatyam from Kalakshetra Foundation, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in Arts Management from DakshinaChitra

She has completed a course in Journalism and Business Leadership at Harvard Summer School.

Her other interests vary from literature, fine art and music to scuba diving, mountaineering and travel.

Radhe Jaggi’s dance style is motivated by her deep understanding of movement and expression, cultivated through her training with her teachers and years of dedicated yoga practice. She aspires to carry forward the legacy of the great Rukmini Devi Arundale by blending expressive abhinaya with precise adavus, bringing a harmonious balance of both to her performances.











