Meet Sahil Kothari, an entrepreneur who started his business from scratch without external funding

The key is to stay flexible and be willing to pivot when needed,” said Kothari, whose consultancy has now expanded to serve thousands of clients globally.

For many entrepreneurs, failure is something to be avoided or ignored, but for Sahil Kothari, it’s an important part of the journey. As the founder of Sahil Kothari Training and Consultancy, renowned for his expertise in mind power, motivation, and wellness training, he sees every setback as a valuable lesson that paves the way to success.

Speaking exclusively to India.com, Kothari shared his entrepreneurial journey, marked by its fair share of challenges and failures. “The path to success is never a straight line,” he said. “When I started, I faced numerous setbacks, from struggling to find an audience to competing in an overcrowded market. But each of those ‘failures’ taught me something new, and those lessons became the building blocks of my business.”

“Every time something didn’t work out, I would ask myself, ‘What can I learn from this?’ Instead of viewing mistakes as failures, I treated them as experiments. That mindset shift was crucial,” he explained.

Kothari’s advice to those starting out is simple: don’t fear failure. “The biggest mistake you can make is not taking any risks at all. You might fail, but you’ll also learn, and that’s what will ultimately drive you forward,” he advised. “Setbacks aren’t the end of the road; they’re just detours that help you find a better path.”

He also stressed the importance of persistence and adaptability. "The business landscape is always changing. What worked yesterday might not work tomorrow. The key is to stay flexible and be willing to pivot when needed," said Kothari, whose consultancy has now expanded to serve thousands of clients globally.












