Meet Sargam Koushal, a Teacher by Profession Whos Now Mrs. World 2022, Know Her Education, Family, Other Deets

Who is Sargam Koushal, Mrs. World 2022 who brings the crown back to the country after 21 years?

Who is Sargam Koushal? Sargam Koushal from Jammu and Kashmir bags the title of Mrs. World 2022. She was crowned Miss World at a gala event hosted in Las Vegas on December 18. With participants from over 63 countries, Sargam Koushal’s win is indeed prestigious and a reason for celebration. Koushal beat Mrs. Polynesia to secure the title.

SARGAM KOUSHAL’S FAMILY AND BACKGROUND

Did you know Sargam Koushal was a teacher in Vizag? The gorgeous queen is from Jammu and Kashmir and her husband is from the Indian Navy. Sargam Koushal is the daughter of the retired Chief Manager, the Bank of India. G S Koushal said that “it’s a proud moment for the entire country as Sargam won the title for the nation. He said that from childhood Sargam is an outstanding child and always excelled in whatever she has done so far”.

SARGAM KAUSHAL’S EDUCATION

Sargam Koushal did her schooling at Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School, Gandhi Nagar Jammu and graduated from Women College, Gandhi Nagar Jammu. Thereafter, she did her Master’s in English Literature from Jammu University and B Ed from Government B Ed College Jammu.

SARGAM KOUSHAL’S HUSBAND

Apart from being a teacher by profession, she is also a content writer, model and painter. Sargam is 31 years old and is married to Jammu boy Aditya Manohar Sharma, a Lieutenant Commander in the Indian Navy, presently posted in Mumbai.

After 21 years, Sargam Koushal brought back the crown to India by becoming Mrs. World 2022, besting contestants from 63 countries. On Sunday, taking to Instagram, The Mrs India pageant’s official page announced the winner. Sharing the picture of Miss World 2022, they wrote, “The long wait is over, it’s after 21 years we have the CROWN back!”

India has only won the Mrs World title once, in 2001 with Dr Aditi Govitrikar bagging the coveted crown. Dr Govitrikar has now served as a judge for Miss India Inc 2022-23.

For the big event, Sargam wore a gorgeous pink slit gown for the final round. Sargam fought the title with Mrs Polynesia and was then crowned Mrs World 2022. In the video, after announcement of Mrs World 2022, Sargam burst into tears and also give a walk wearing her pride, a new crown.

Sargam also won the Mrs. India World 2022-23 back in June this year, which led her to represent India internationally. Earlier, in 2001, the actor-model Aditi Govitrikar brought Mrs World title in India.



